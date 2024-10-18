Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Short Interest Update

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,190,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 23,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $11.46 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 129.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 85.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

