Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Short Interest Update

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.49, for a total value of $1,664,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.49, for a total value of $1,664,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,490,787.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,374 shares of company stock worth $18,571,912 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter worth approximately $204,768,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 153.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,450,000 after purchasing an additional 238,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 73.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,459,000 after purchasing an additional 154,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,555,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $225.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.22.

Duolingo Trading Up 0.4 %

Duolingo stock opened at $287.65 on Friday. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $140.16 and a 12-month high of $297.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 296.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.11.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duolingo will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

