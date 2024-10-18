Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Short Interest Update

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the September 15th total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Down 7.5 %

DUOT traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,183. Duos Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 248.58% and a negative net margin of 213.96%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duos Technologies Group will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Duos Technologies Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duos Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

Further Reading

