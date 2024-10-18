DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,001,000 after buying an additional 1,139,156 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $83,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $67,665,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,784,000 after purchasing an additional 567,732 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 391,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $85.22 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.23. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 103.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.