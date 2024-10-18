Dymension (DYM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $375.40 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Dymension coin can now be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00002615 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dymension has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Dymension has a market capitalization of $375.40 million and $42.28 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,034,932,608 coins and its circulating supply is 209,256,646 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,034,901,424 with 209,176,983 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.83707 USD and is up 10.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $39,526,068.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

