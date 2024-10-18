Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Director Sells $275,000.00 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,905. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DT opened at $53.95 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

