Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

DVAX opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 182.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dynavax Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 175.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

