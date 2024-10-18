Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Short Interest Update

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 11,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE:EC traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,432,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,554. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecopetrol will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EC. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

