Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EDAP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Edap Tms Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. 36,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,534. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $98.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 31.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

