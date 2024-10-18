Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Short Interest Update

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 444,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

EPC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,578. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $33.27 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,833,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,401,000 after buying an additional 29,217 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,529,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,545,000 after acquiring an additional 252,235 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,071,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 673,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 101,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

