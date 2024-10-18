Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.14 and last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 1059448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EWTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edgewise Therapeutics

In other news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 125,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $3,573,878.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,247.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 125,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $3,573,878.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,904 shares in the company, valued at $197,247.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $202,612.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,280.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,176 shares of company stock worth $7,893,316 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.