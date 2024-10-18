EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $16.60. EHang shares last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 653,762 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EHang in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance started coverage on EHang in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

EHang Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 110.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EH. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,772 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in EHang during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EHang by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 288.4% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of EHang by 34.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

