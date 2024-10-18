Eigenpie mstETH Price Hits $2,658.49 (MSTETH)

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Eigenpie mstETH has a total market capitalization of $590.93 million and $31,231.02 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be bought for about $2,658.49 or 0.03966907 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.35 or 0.00252355 BTC.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 222,280 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official website is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io.

Buying and Selling Eigenpie mstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 224,103.60758825. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,673.63377878 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

