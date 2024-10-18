Elastos (ELA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $522,631.22

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last week, Elastos has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $38.57 million and $522,631.22 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00002523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,707,924 coins and its circulating supply is 22,312,405 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elastos is elastos.info/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

