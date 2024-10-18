Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) vs. MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Head to Head Comparison

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) and MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Electromed and MaxCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed 9.41% 12.44% 10.72% MaxCyte -77.97% -15.52% -13.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Electromed and MaxCyte, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A MaxCyte 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

MaxCyte has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 129.89%. Given MaxCyte’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MaxCyte is more favorable than Electromed.

This table compares Electromed and MaxCyte”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed $54.72 million 3.65 $5.15 million $0.50 46.16 MaxCyte $45.44 million 8.70 -$37.92 million ($0.35) -10.77

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than MaxCyte. MaxCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electromed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.8% of Electromed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of MaxCyte shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Electromed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of MaxCyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Electromed has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxCyte has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Electromed beats MaxCyte on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products to hospitals, home health care centers, pulmonary rehabilitation centers, cystic fibrosis centers, neuromuscular clinics, and other clinics through distributors. It markets its products to physicians, health care providers, and directly to patients. Electromed, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc., a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. It licenses and sells its instruments and technology; and sells its consumables to developers of cell therapies, as well as to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for use in drug discovery and development, and bio-manufacturing. MaxCyte, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

