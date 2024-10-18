Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Trading Down 8.3% – Time to Sell?

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 279,319 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 85,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Electrum Discovery Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.51 million and a P/E ratio of -3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 21.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

Get Electrum Discovery alerts:

Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electrum Discovery Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Electrum Discovery

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electrum Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrum Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.