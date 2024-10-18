ELIS Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $19.99 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $19.99 million and approximately $53,203.64 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.1000 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.10687128 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25,866.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

