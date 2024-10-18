Ellenbecker Investment Group Grows Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 119,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.25.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

