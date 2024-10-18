Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $61.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 11.6% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $61,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $242.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $242.93. The company has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

