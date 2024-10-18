Ellenbecker Investment Group Invests $211,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GLD opened at $250.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $179.11 and a twelve month high of $250.10.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.