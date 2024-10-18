Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 660 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Ellenbecker Investment Group decreased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,708,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,252,000 after buying an additional 1,876,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,029 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,264,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,088,000 after purchasing an additional 962,055 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,616,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,861 shares in the last quarter.

DFIV stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $38.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

