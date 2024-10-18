Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,613 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 375.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 19.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,104.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $104.32 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $105.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day moving average is $75.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.85.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 29.87%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,684. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

