Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $10.21 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 2.6% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.81. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

