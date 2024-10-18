Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 42,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,555,816.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 1.1 %

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.83. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $30.66.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.