Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AutoNation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,910,000 after buying an additional 41,712 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $170,270,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in AutoNation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,832,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE AN opened at $169.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $123.81 and a one year high of $197.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.57.

Insider Activity

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total value of $10,361,568.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,825,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,108,361.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total value of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,825,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,441,036.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total transaction of $10,361,568.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,825,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,108,361.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,256 shares of company stock valued at $17,641,954 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

