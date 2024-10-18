Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 117.43%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

