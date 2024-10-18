Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $4.10 Million in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,207 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 8,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC opened at $187.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.40 and its 200-day moving average is $171.75. Owens Corning has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $191.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,222,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

