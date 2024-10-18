Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,802,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,925 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,399,000 after purchasing an additional 212,103 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,983,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,501,000 after purchasing an additional 118,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,444,000 after acquiring an additional 267,013 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,525,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,867,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,963.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.13.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.1 %

SWK opened at $105.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

