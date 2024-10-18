Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 153 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,137,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 486,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,435,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after purchasing an additional 36,380 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 63.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,292,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $450,596.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,362.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total value of $126,416.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,173.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $450,596.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,362.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $729,487 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $140.44 and a one year high of $217.60.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.46). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $406.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

