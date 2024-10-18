Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group makes up 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in The Cigna Group by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,453 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,846 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Cigna Group Stock Performance
Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $353.12 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.62. The company has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50.
The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.
Read Our Latest Research Report on The Cigna Group
Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group
In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
About The Cigna Group
The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Cigna Group
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Insider Selling is not a Signal to Start Selling Gartner Stock
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.