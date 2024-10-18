Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Up 8.7% in September

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 73,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $25.71.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.51. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $551.43 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at about $941,000. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 502,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after buying an additional 157,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

