Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Senior Officer Buys C$11,157.30 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Senior Officer Logan Shumway purchased 1,500 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.44 per share, with a total value of C$11,157.30.

Energy Fuels Trading Up 1.7 %

EFR opened at C$9.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 28.28, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.71 and a 12 month high of C$11.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.74.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$11.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.28 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.