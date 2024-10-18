EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Major Shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global Sells 200,340,753 Shares of Stock

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global sold 200,340,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $2,985,077,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 21.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 529,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.0% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 67,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 371,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered EnLink Midstream from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.44.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

