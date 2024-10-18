Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Short Interest Up 6.3% in September

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Enova International Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE ENVA traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,106. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.43. Enova International has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $89.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.49.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $628.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.92 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enova International

Enova International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $834,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,323,526.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $834,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,323,526.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $238,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,938.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,725 shares of company stock worth $4,690,053. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Enova International by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 83.8% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enova International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

