Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.40.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Entegris alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entegris

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Entegris Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,666,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,251,000 after purchasing an additional 112,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,988,000 after buying an additional 916,420 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.6% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,676,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 20.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,326,000 after buying an additional 256,186 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Entegris by 1.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,177,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,518,000 after buying an additional 12,386 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris stock opened at $104.16 on Friday. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

About Entegris

(Get Free Report

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.