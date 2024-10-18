EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,418 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,217,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $1,349,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 57.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,287 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $46,192,000 after purchasing an additional 138,869 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,491,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $190,724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.63. 685,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,037. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.17. The stock has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.