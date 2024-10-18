Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

EFX stock opened at $282.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Equifax has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $309.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equifax from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.32.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

