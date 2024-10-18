Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.08-2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.438-1.458 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.250-7.350 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.74.

Get Equifax alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EFX

Equifax Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $280.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. Equifax has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $309.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.