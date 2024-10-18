Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.250-7.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 billion-$5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.7 billion. Equifax also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.25-7.35 EPS.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $280.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. Equifax has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $309.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on EFX

Insider Activity

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.