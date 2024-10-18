Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $25.80 target price on the stock.

EQNR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 98,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

