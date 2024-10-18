Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Carvana Q1 Earnings

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carvana in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVNA. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Carvana from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.76.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $192.15 on Friday. Carvana has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $196.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.28 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.67 and its 200-day moving average is $128.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,642,000 after buying an additional 266,972 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after buying an additional 2,112,463 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,776,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,143,000 after buying an additional 52,833 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Carvana by 12.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,701,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carvana by 124.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,888,000 after purchasing an additional 323,153 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $730,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,199.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $19,306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,058,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,502,770.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $730,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,199.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,809,366 shares of company stock valued at $446,050,909 in the last ninety days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

