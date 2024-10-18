Equities Analysts Set Expectations for KGEI Q3 Earnings

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a report issued on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Kolibri Global Energy alerts:

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 9.50%.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

Kolibri Global Energy stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.40 million and a PE ratio of 8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Kolibri Global Energy has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.

(Get Free Report)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kolibri Global Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kolibri Global Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.