ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 912 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $28,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $378,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $169.74. The company had a trading volume of 18,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,355. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.76 and its 200-day moving average is $156.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $170.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

