ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 684.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 64.8% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.18. The stock has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $128.22.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

