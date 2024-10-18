ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,210 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF makes up 0.4% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,058,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,501 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 424.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,157,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,737,000 after buying an additional 937,265 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,127,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after buying an additional 815,034 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 274.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,098,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,408,000 after buying an additional 804,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 500,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 460,928 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 640,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,746. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

