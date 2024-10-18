Ethena Staked USDe Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.34 Billion (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00001620 BTC on major exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $17.38 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethena Staked USDe Token Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,210,606,250 tokens. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,210,606,250.1015322. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.10758116 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $15,253,010.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

