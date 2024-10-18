Ethereum Classic Price Hits $19.21 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $19.21 or 0.00028074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and approximately $82.33 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,422.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $365.60 or 0.00534330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008921 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00107013 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.87 or 0.00233654 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00027597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00075022 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,191,697 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

