Ethereum Market Cap Hits $312.86 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $312.86 billion and approximately $15.14 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $2,598.79 or 0.03865384 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00040423 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011389 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,387,363 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

