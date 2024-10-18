Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Evans Bancorp from $26.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $41.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $227.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

In other Evans Bancorp news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.81 per share, with a total value of $219,170.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 611,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,071,812.79. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

