Evercore ISI Cuts Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $30.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MBLY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa America cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.55.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 6.1 %

Mobileye Global stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $44.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.31 and a beta of 0.08.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Mobileye Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,360.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 20.2% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 56,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

